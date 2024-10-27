Bijan Robinson News: Hits 100 total yards in win

Robinson rushed 13 times for 63 yards and secured all six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 31-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Robinson logged just one more carry than backfield mate Tyler Allgeier but outgained him by 30 rushing yards, and he also was the only one of the two to be involved in the passing game. Robinson's reception total was a season high, and he also recorded his first receiving touchdown of the campaign on a six-yard grab late in the third quarter. The timeshare in the Falcons' backfield continues to be a source of consternation for fantasy managers, but Robinson's robust receiving role continues to afford him a solid floor heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Cowboys.