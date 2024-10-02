Bijan Robinson News: In clear for Week 5

Robinson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

Robinson was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to a hamstring injury and followed it up with a cap on his reps at Tuesday's walkthrough. However, he was able to end Week 5 prep with a full session Wednesday and thus is ready to play Thursday. Through four games this season, Robinson has racked up 70 touches for 359 yards from scrimmage and one rushing score.