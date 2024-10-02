Fantasy Football
Bijan Robinson News: In clear for Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 2:41pm

Robinson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

Robinson was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to a hamstring injury and followed it up with a cap on his reps at Tuesday's walkthrough. However, he was able to end Week 5 prep with a full session Wednesday and thus is ready to play Thursday. Through four games this season, Robinson has racked up 70 touches for 359 yards from scrimmage and one rushing score.

Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
