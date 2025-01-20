Fantasy Football
Blake Cashman News: Career year in 2024 with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Cashman finished the 2024 season with 112 tackles (68 solo), including 4.5 sacks, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovering across 14 regular-season contests.

After starting just eight games from 2019-22 with the Jets and Texans, Cashman started 13 games for the 2023 Texans and set a career high with 106 tackles. He then landed a three-year, $22.5 million deal in free agency from Minnesota and went on to set new career bests across the board, making 14 starts, despite missing three games with a toe injury. Cashman recorded double-digit tackles six times, including the wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. Cashman should again be an every-down linebacker and tackles machine in 2025 under ultra-aggressive defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Blake Cashman
Minnesota Vikings
