Blake Corum News: Could get large workload Sunday

Corum appears primed to handle an expanded role in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, after head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that the Rams are planning to rest key players such as Kyren Williams in the regular-season finale, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "There's a handful of guys that could come to mind immediately, but I'm excited about seeing Blake Corum get a heavy workload," McVay said, when speaking about the Rams' approach for Week 18. "I'm excited to see what Cody Schrader is about. I've loved what I've seen from him in some of these practice settings. I think Blake has flashed in some of the opportunities that he's gotten."

Though they can secure the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win Sunday, the Rams are assured a home game in the wild-card round regardless of how Week 18 action shakes out. McVay suggested that the Rams are content to prioritize rest and injury avoidance to key players rather than going all in on moving up a spot in the standings, so Williams is an obvious candidate to be a healthy inactive for the contest or play only limited snaps. While Williams has handled a three-down workhorse role for each of the Rams' first 16 games, Corum has seen few opportunities, as the third-round rookie will head into Sunday's contest with a 56-197-0 rushing line and 6-46-0 receiving line for the season. The Rams are likely to sprinkle in Schrader and Ronnie Rivers into Sunday's game plan, but Corum appears most likely to lead the Los Angeles backfield in touches and could make for a useful lineup option in fantasy leagues that are still active in Week 18.