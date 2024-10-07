Blake Corum News: Sees 11 snaps on offense

Corum rushed five times for 25 yards and caught one pass for eight yards during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers. He also returned three kicks for 74 yards.

Corum's second in-game action on offense was much more impactful than his garbage time usage in Week 2, as he was featured in the Rams' second drive of the game. Corum led off with a 12-yard rush, and ended up with five touches on the drive before Kyren Williams came in and scored a short one-yard touchdown. Ronnie Rivers, who acted as the backup to Williams in the Rams' first four games, was only used on special teams in the loss. Corum's usage after the Week 6 bye will be particularly telling on whether he's officially supplanted Rivers as the primary backup, but with Williams still commanding the lion's share of the rushing attack (22-102-1 on Sunday), Corum's value will be capped barring an injury to the Rams' star running back.