Brandin Cooks headshot

Brandin Cooks Injury: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 1:19pm

The Cowboys activated Cooks (knee) from injured reserve Thursday, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

The Cowboys listed Cook as a limited practice participant throughout last week and again this Monday and Tuesday. They have apparently seen enough from Cooks to have him play for the first time since Week 4, although it's unclear if he'll have a full-time role Thursday against the Giants. Cooks took at least 79 percent of snaps over the Cowboys' first four games before suffering an infection in his right knee during a minor medical procedure. He should be back Thursday after missing seven consecutive games.

Brandin Cooks
Dallas Cowboys
