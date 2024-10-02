Brandin Cooks Injury: Won't play Week 5

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Cooks (knee) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cooks underwent an operation on his right knee in New York following Dallas' road win over the Giants last Thursday, and he's now dealing with an infection related to that procedure. The Cowboys have yet to determine whether Cooks' recovery timetable will extend beyond a single game. In the meantime, Jalen Tolbert will operate as the Cowboys' No. 2 wide receiver behind top option CeeDee Lamb. KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks will also step into larger roles on offense, while rookie sixth-rounder Ryan Flournoy could get a chance to make his NFL debut. McCarthy also noted that Dallas could promote further depth off the practice squad.