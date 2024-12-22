Brandin Cooks News: Makes most of three targets

Cooks recorded three receptions on three targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Cooks continued to occupy a small role in the Dallas offense, with CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson dominating targets. This did mark Cook's highest yardage total of the season, due primarily to a long 29-yard catch late in the first quarter. His limited fantasy appeal comes from his ability to find the end zone -- he has three touchdowns in eight games -- though that's difficult to trust on a weekly basis.