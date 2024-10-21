Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Believed to be done for 2024

Aiyuk's tests on his injured knee Monday revealed a season-ending injury, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The exact nature of Aiyuk's injury isn't yet clear, but the fear after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs was that it was a significant injury and possibly a torn ACL. While making a catch, Aiyuk was hit low and high by a pair of Kansas City defenders going opposite directions, forcing Aiyuk's knee to bend the wrong direction. It sounds as if he'll end the 2024 season with 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns across seven games after he held out the entirety of training camp while seeking a contract extension. The 49ers eventually caved and gave the star wideout a four-year, $120 million deal. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are likely to carry even more of the target load going forward for San Francisco, and Jauan Jennings (hip) figures to draw back into the starting lineup as an every-down wideout once he's healthy. Rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing and veteran Chris Conley would be next in line for snaps.