Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Carted to locker room

Aiyuk went to the locker room on a cart due to an undisclosed injury at halftime of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Aiyuk remained on the turf after a 15-yard catch late in the second quarter, and while he was able to walk to the sideline under his own power, he required assistance to reach the locker room. With Deebo Samuel dealing with an illness and barely seeing the field Sunday and Jauan Jennings (hip) inactive, the 49ers may have to play the rest of Week 7 with Chris Conley, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Ronnie Bell at wide receiver.