Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Injures knee, ruled out Sunday

Aiyuk won't return to Sunday's contest against the Chiefs due to a knee injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Aiyuk picked up the health concern at the end of a 15-yard catch late in the second quarter. He was able to get to the sideline under his own power, but after visiting the sideline tent, he was carted to the locker at the start of halftime, pointing at his right knee in the process, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Jauan Jennings (inactive) and Deebo Samuel (illness) also ruled out, Chris Conley, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Ronnie Bell are the 49ers' current healthy wide receivers.