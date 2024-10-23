Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Placed on IR

The 49ers placed Aiyuk (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Aiyuk has a long rehab path ahead after suffering ACL and MCL tears during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. The 49ers are left with Deebo Samuel (illness) and Jauan Jennings (hip) as their top veteran wide receivers for the rest of the season, and it's unclear if either will be available this Sunday against the Cowboys. Rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing and second-year pro Ronnie Bell are all candidates for significant playing time in the near future, especially if veteran backup Chris Conley (ankle) also is unable to play.