Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Torn ACL and MCL, per report

Aiyuk reportedly suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Look for confirmation of the report, either way, to arrive from the 49ers later Monday, but Aiyuk appears destined for season-ending IR as a result of his knee injury. In his looming absence, Deebo Samuel (illness) and Jauan Jennings (hip) are in line to lead the 49ers' WR corps going forward, with 2024 first-rounder Ricky Pearsall also likely to see an expanded role in the team's passing offense.