Brandon Aiyuk News: Quiet night following breakout

Aiyuk secured two of four targets for 37 yards in the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

On the heels of a season-best eight-catch, 147-yard line in Week 5, Aiyuk disappointingly regressed to the mean just four days later. Outside of the aforementioned breakout performance, Aiyuk hasn't topped 48 receiving yards or five receptions in any of his other five games. Nevertheless, Aiyuk projects to be busier in a Week 7 Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 20, a game where Brock Purdy will likely have to put up more than Thursday night's 28 attempts.