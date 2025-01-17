Brandon Allen News: Starts one game in 2024
Allen completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 199 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions across three games with the 49ers in 2024.
Allen finally made his on-field debut with San Francisco after spending much of his three-year tenure as a member on the practice squad. The veteran backup earned a start in Week 12 in place of then-injured starter Brock Purdy, but mixed results led to fellow backup Joshua Dobbs starting the team's final regular season contest. The 31-year-old Allen will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, likely providing depth for San Francisco or another club if signed ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now