Brandon Aubrey News: Expected to be available Sunday

Aubrey won't practice Thursday for the second straight day while on jury duty, but head coach Mike McCarthy said that the Cowboys "have a plan to make sure he's ready to go" for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Though the organization was willing to pursue an exemption that would allow Aubrey to bypass jury duty, the 29-year-old was reportedly insistent on fulfilling his civic responsibility after he was selected to be part of a 12-person jury for a felony assault case in Tarrant County, Texas. Per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have an expectation that the judge overseeing the assault case will be willing to accommodate the kicker's schedule, which will allow him to potentially practice Friday and play Sunday even if the case isn't resolved by then. Aubrey has been one of the top fantasy kickers this season, converting all nine of his extra-point tries and 17 of 19 field-goal attempts, which includes an 8-for-9 mark from 50-plus yards.