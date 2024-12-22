Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This article is part of our Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown series.

Bucky Irving ($9000 DK, $12500 FD) is probably the top backfield target in this game, as he seems to be Tampa Bay's preferred pure runner and he gets plenty of pass-catching opportunities even though Rachaad White ($8000 DK, $11000 FD) might remain the technical leader for passing-down snaps of the two. White has his own strong case for cashing viability here, because he often makes

Cooper Rush ($8600 DK, $12000 FD) has shown that he's no joke as an NFL quarterback, but his abilities are still plainly limited. Rush's judgment and overall instincts are great, but his velocity and accuracy are both lacking as a passer. His moxie gives him a shot, but generally Rush is unlikely to be a star in any given game.

Baker Mayfield ($9600 DK, $14500 FD) isn't an easy fade in this seemingly favorable setup, and he could have a big game especially if the Dallas offense manages to respond throughout the game. Mayfield's price is the only real deterrent to keeping him on your roster, but he could still easily prove to be necessary for cashing.

The 8-6 Buccaneers hit the road Sunday night to play the reeling but surprisingly dignified 6-8 Cowboys, though the absence of Dak Prescott remains a severely limiting factor. The Buccaneers have faced their own substantial injury difficulties, but Baker Mayfield is rolling right now and the backfield has been highly productive, too. Tampa Bay is favored by 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 47.5.

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

Bucky Irving ($9000 DK, $12500 FD) is probably the top backfield target in this game, as he seems to be Tampa Bay's preferred pure runner and he gets plenty of pass-catching opportunities even though Rachaad White ($8000 DK, $11000 FD) might remain the technical leader for passing-down snaps of the two. White has his own strong case for cashing viability here, because he often makes unique contributions as a receiver and the Buccaneers have made both players productive in same games previously. Sean Tucker ($2400 DK, $7500 FD) is a wildcard as the overqualified RB3, but his opportunities occur only occasionally.

Rico Dowdle ($9400 DK, $13000 FD) isn't the easiest fade given the roll that he's on, and at the very least he should be close to unchallenged for backfield usage in this game. The Tampa defense might be the toughest test Dowdle has seen in a month, though, and if Dallas falls behind the run game might get phased out a bit. Still, it's difficult to argue against the allure of Dowdle in this spot. Ezekiel Elliott might get some touches otherwise but likely nothing of consequence.

WIDE RECEIVER + TIGHT END

Mike Evans ($10600 DK, $15500 FD) is probably not an advised fade, because he's a big fish in a small pond with Chris Godwin and Cade Otton out. The Dallas pass defense is not imposing. Tampa Bay doesn't necessarily need Evans to produce to still win this game comfortably, but Evans is probably their best means of scoring quickly. Jalen McMillan ($7000 DK, $10000 FD) isn't an easy fade himself, as the rookie has been promising as the WR2 the last two weeks and has another good setup here, especially with Otton out. Sterling Shepard ($3400 DK, $7500 FD) is your probable WR3, mostly from the slot, while guys like, Rakim Jarrett ($200 DK, $6500 FD) and Trey Palmer ($1000 DK, $6500 FD) split the remaining wideout snaps. Payne Durham ($200 DK, $5000 FD) is normally a blocking specialist but might have to run more routes than usual with Otton out, making him an interesting punt play at tight end.

CeeDee Lamb ($10400 DK, $15000 FD) is probably not an advised fade here, even though Cooper Rush and the Dallas offensive line pose real risks to his production. The Tampa Bay defense probably isn't imposing enough to worry about the worst-case scenarios there, however, and if the pass rush doesn't bail out the Tampa secondary then their corners have no prayer of covering Lamb for long. Brandin Cooks ($6600 DK, $9500 FD) appears to be the WR2 ahead of Jalen Tolbert ($4000 DK, $8000 FD), but only to a slight degree. KaVontae Turpin ($3000 DK, $7000 FD) can do damage even as a WR4 due to his high per-snap production, but he's too small to play more than 30 or so snaps. Jake Ferguson ($4800 DK, $8000 FD) has been held back by the Cooper Rush experience, but he's still a good player who could easily pop up again, especially if Rush gets on a bit of a hot streak. Luke Schoonmaker ($1800 DK, $6000 FD) is a punt play consideration but generally doesn't have much room when Ferguson is active.

KICKER

Brandon Aubrey ($5200 DK, $9000 FD) is plenty capable of providing a cash-viable output even despite Dallas' offensive issues, but there's no doubt that any potential struggles of the Dallas offense could deny him an opportunity that he'd otherwise be a lock to convert. Dallas just needs to get past midfield a few times, so hopefully that isn't asking too much.

Chase McLaughlin ($5000 DK, $9000 FD) is an elite kicker in his own right, and unlike Aubrey he plays for an offense that projects to move the ball well in this game. While McLaughlin is not guaranteed to produce more fantasy points than Aubrey in this game, it is the general projection. McLaughlin is both very accurate and possesses strong range beyond 50.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Dallas ($3600 DK, $8500 FD) probably aren't an advisable pick, given their underdog status and given how their own offense is probably liable to give them short fields due to untimely turnovers, but their pass rush always has a chance when Micah Parsons is active. Baker Mayfield is expected to have a good game, but if he is off for whatever reason Parsons can encourage turnover risks.

Tampa Bay ($4400 DK, $8500 FD) might be able to produce some sacks or/and turnovers if Cooper Rush or/and the Dallas offensive line have a bad day, but the Tampa defense itself is not particularly imposing. They're without Antoine Winfield, moreover, who might be their best player on either side of the ball.