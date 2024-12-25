Fantasy Football
Brandon Aubrey headshot

Brandon Aubrey News: Makes four deep FGs in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 11:28am

Aubrey went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-24 win against the Buccaneers.

Aubrey was responsible for over half of Dallas' points in the narrow victory, and none of his field goals were easy. The big-legged kicker converted from 58, 49, 58 and 53 yards, respectively. Aubrey now has 14 successful field goals from 50-plus yards this season, the most in NFL history. Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn is right behind him with 13 such field goals this year, while Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell is also within reach with 12.

Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
