Brandon Aubrey News: Misses 61-yarder in loss

Aubrey missed his only field-goal attempt and connected on his only extra-point try in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Eagles.

With the game well out of hand in the fourth quarter, coach Mike McCarthy let Aubrey attempt a 61-yard FG. The kick had plenty of distance, but it wound up hitting about halfway up the right upright and bouncing wide. Aubrey's 137 points ties him for second in scoring in the NFL with Ka'imi Fairbairn, well behind Chris Boswell's 153, heading into a Week 18 meeting with the Commanders.