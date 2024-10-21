Brandon Coleman Injury: In concussion protocol

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that Coleman is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The 2024 third-round pick out of TCU played just 15 offensive snaps before exiting Washington's blowout win due to a concussion. Coleman's participation in practice throughout the week will provide the best indication of whether he can return for the Commanders' Week 8 matchup against the Bears. However, Coleman must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday, regardless of his practice participation.