Brandon McManus News: Delivers in victory

McManus made three field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 30-13 victory over the Seahawks.

Green Bay's offense slowed some after scoring touchdowns on its first two drives, but they remained effective enough to give McManus three field-goal attempts for the second time in three weeks and the fourth time in his eight games with the team. McManus and the Packers will next face a Saints team that ranks middle-of-the-pack against opposing kickers both over the last four weeks and over the course of the campaign.