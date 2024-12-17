Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon McManus headshot

Brandon McManus News: Delivers in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

McManus made three field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 30-13 victory over the Seahawks.

Green Bay's offense slowed some after scoring touchdowns on its first two drives, but they remained effective enough to give McManus three field-goal attempts for the second time in three weeks and the fourth time in his eight games with the team. McManus and the Packers will next face a Saints team that ranks middle-of-the-pack against opposing kickers both over the last four weeks and over the course of the campaign.

Brandon McManus
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now