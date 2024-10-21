Brandon McManus News: Makes game-winning kick

McManus made all three extra points he attempted and a game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired in Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Texans.

McManus replaced Brayden Narveson as Green Bay's kicker last week, and it took him no time at all to make an impact for his new team. The Packers have been seeking consistency at the kicker spot for a while, so he figures to hold down the job for a team that ranks seventh in the league at 26.6 points per game with two games to go in Week 7.