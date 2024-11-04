Brandon McManus News: Misfires for first time

McManus made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

Sunday's rainy conditions at Lambeau Field certainly were not ideal for kicking, but nonetheless, McManus misfired from 46 yards out in the second quarter -- his first miss in three games with the Packers. Green Bay will be on bye in Week 10, so those who have added him to their fantasy rosters will need to look for another option. There is reason to replace him altogether, but it should be noted that since McManus made his season debut in Week 7, only five more kickers -- pending the results of the Monday night game -- have attempted more field goals.