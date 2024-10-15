Brandon McManus News: New kicker for Green Bay

McManus agreed to a one-year deal with the Packers on Tuesday and is expected to serve as the team's kicker for Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McManus spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos before catching on with Jacksonville during the 2023 campaign. He converted 30 of 37 field goal attempts and all 35 extra-points during his stint with the Jaguars. The veteran then landed with the Commanders in the offseason but was subsequently let go one week after reports surfaced that he was the subject of a civil lawsuit. With the NFL conducting an investigation that found insufficient evidence of McManus violating the league's personal conduct policy, the Packers apparently felt comfortable with bringing the 33-year-old aboard to upgrade their kicking game. Green Bay will waive Brayden Narveson to make room on the roster for McManus.