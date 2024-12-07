Breece Hall Injury: Will not play Sunday

Hall (knee) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Hall was listed as doubtful for the contest following Friday's final injury report, so this designation shouldn't be that surprising. As a result, Braelon Allen projects to be the team's workhorse, but the fourth-round rookie has struggled mightily with his limited opportunities as of late, averaging under 3.0 yards a carry on 35 attempts dating back to Week 6. If Allen's lackluster production continues, don't be surprised if fifth-round rookie running back Isaiah Davis gets a crack at more opportunities. Davis scored his first career touchdown in the Week 13 loss to the Seahawks and was a proven workhorse in college, tallying 4,548 rushing, 487 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns for South Dakota State.