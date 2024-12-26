Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brenton Strange headshot

Brenton Strange Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Strange (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

Strange, who was also listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, has been managing a shoulder issue, but he could approach Sunday's game against the Titans without an injury designation, as he did ahead of Week 16 action despite being limited in practice Wednesday through Thursday. Strange, who racked up 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets in Week 15 versus the Jets, is coming off a 2/22/0 effort (on four targets) in the Jaguars' 19-14 loss to the Raiders this past weekend.

Brenton Strange
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now