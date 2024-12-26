Brenton Strange Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Strange (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

Strange, who was also listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, has been managing a shoulder issue, but he could approach Sunday's game against the Titans without an injury designation, as he did ahead of Week 16 action despite being limited in practice Wednesday through Thursday. Strange, who racked up 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets in Week 15 versus the Jets, is coming off a 2/22/0 effort (on four targets) in the Jaguars' 19-14 loss to the Raiders this past weekend.