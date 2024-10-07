Brenton Strange News: Catches another touchdown

Strange secured all four of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-34 win against the Colts.

The 2023 second-round pick played 49 of 58 offensive snaps as Evan Engram (hamstring) sat out a fourth straight game after being labeled questionable. Strange wasn't significantly involved in the passing game but still finished tied for third on the team in targets and receptions while tallying his second touchdown of the season. Engram appears to be closing in on his return to game action, at which point Strange should see reduced opportunities as Jacksonville's No. 2 tight end.