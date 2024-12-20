Brian Burns Injury: Officially questionable for Week 16

Burns (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Burns was DNP on Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to a limited practice Friday. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that he expected Burns to play against Atlanta, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported. Burns has started all 14 games this season, recording 58 tackles (34 solo), including 8.0 sacks, eight batted passes and two forced fumbles. Burns' eight batted passes are a new career-high, and he needs 4.5 more sacks to match his single-season best of 12.5 from 2022.