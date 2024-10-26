Brian Burns News: Cleared to face Pittsburgh

The Giants announced Saturday that Burns (groin/Achilles) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's road game against the Steelers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Burns missed practice Friday and seemed initially to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 8, but New York may merely have been capping his practice reps. The standout defensive end has tallied one sack in each of his last three games, and he'll look to keep up his momentum versus Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh offense on Monday.