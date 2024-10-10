Brian Robinson Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Robinson (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

With back-to-back absences to begin Week 6 prep due to a lingering knee issue, Robinson has just one more chance to mix into drills before week's end. Having said that, he followed a similar practice regimen last week before returning as limited Friday, getting tagged as questionable and eventually being active this past Sunday against the Browns. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Robinson has a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Baltimore. Meanwhile, fellow running back Austin Ekeler (heel) practiced in full Thursday, leaving him and Jeremy McNichols as the Commanders' current healthy options in the backfield.