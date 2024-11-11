Brian Robinson Injury: Estimated as limited Monday

Robinson (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Robinson didn't practice this past Friday before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Though the Commanders merely held a walk-through Monday, Robinson's 'limited' listing suggests that he may have a chance to return to the lineup Thursday night against the Eagles. Look for further context regarding his Week 11 status to arrive no later than Tuesday, when Washington's next injury report is issued. If Robinson remains sidelined versus Philadelphia, Austin Ekeler would be in line for another start at running back, with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez mixing in.