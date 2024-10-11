Brian Robinson Injury: Headed for game-time decision

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Robinson will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The Commanders are giving Robinson a shot to play even though he didn't practice this week. He played through the same injury last week and scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, but he then aggravated his knee and was held out after halftime, leaving Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols in charge of Washington's backfield in a 34-13 win over Cleveland. It'll likely be Ekeler getting the start and McNichols handling a significant role off the bench if Robinson is declared inactive before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday in Baltimore.