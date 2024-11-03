Brian Robinson Injury: Likely inactive Sunday

Robinson (hamstring) is expected to be inactive Sunday at the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After being limited in practice during the entirety of Week 9 prep due to a hamstring injury, Robinson entered the weekend as questionable. He then took part in a pregame warmup that apparently didn't go swimmingly, and following a lengthy discussion with the Commanders' training staff, things begin to trend toward him not suiting up. Now that it's confirmed Robinson is out for Sunday's game, the Commanders backfield likely will be paced by Austin Ekeler, while Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez will be on hand for any RB reps that linger.