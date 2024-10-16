Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson Injury: Limited in return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 16, 2024 at 1:19pm

Robinson (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

This marks Robinson's first on-field work of any type since a Week 5 win against the Browns, as he didn't practice last Wednesday through Friday before being ruled out for this past Sunday's game at Baltimore. A knee injury has been bothering him since Week 5 prep, and the two sessions that remain this week likely will be the determining factors into whether he has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Panthers. Austin Ekeler produced 68 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in place of Robinson in Week 6.

