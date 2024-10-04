Brian Robinson Injury: Listed as questionable

Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Robinson returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, with coach Dan Quinn saying the running back is "trending the right way" but still figures to be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has cleared concussion protocol and presumably will handle his largest role of the season if Robinson is inactive (or has his workload scaled back) this Sunday. Jeremy McNichols scored two TDs in Ekeler's stead last week and would continue to get some touches in the event of a Robinson absence.