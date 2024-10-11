Brian Robinson Injury: Listed as questionable

Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Robinson didn't practice at all this week, with coach Dan Quinn saying Friday that the running back will be a game-time decision. Robinson played through the same injury last week, but that was after returning to practice Friday, and he ended up missing the second half after scoring a pair of TDs before halftime in an eventual 34-13 win over Cleveland. His odds of playing appear lower this week, which would mean expanded workloads for Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols if Robinson is deemed inactive before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.