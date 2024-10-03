Brian Robinson Injury: Not seen at practice Thursday

Robinson (knee) wasn't spotted at the open portion of Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

If Robinson ends up being a non-participant for a second straight session, he'll have just one more day to test out the health of his knee before the Commanders potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game against the Browns. Fellow RB Austin Ekeler is working his way through the concussion protocol, so Jeremy McNichols is the only healthy player at the position on the active roster, while Chris Rodriguez, Michael Wiley and Kazmeir Allen are the options on the practice squad.