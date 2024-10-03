Brian Robinson Injury: Officially DNP on Thursday

Robinson (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Robinson has yet to take part in any drills this week as he tends to a knee injury, while top reserve RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) bumped up to a full participant Thursday. The Commanders will post their final practice report of the week Friday, at which point their respective listings may be telling for who among the duo may be available Sunday against the Browns. Robinson has dominated the Commanders backfield this season, earning 74 touches to Ekeler's 22 and Jeremy McNichols' 10. If Robinson is limited or even sidelined, an active Ekeler, McNichols and practice-squad members Chris Rodriguez, Michael Wiley and Kazmeir Allen would be the candidates to fill in for him.