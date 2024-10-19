Brian Robinson Injury: On track to play Sunday

Robinson (knee) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After not practicing at all last week and missing last Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Robinson got in a round of limited practices this week and seems to be trending in this direction. Robinson should step right back into his role atop the Commanders backfield, handling the bulk of the early-down work while Austin Ekeler mixes in and sees the majority of the passing-down snaps.