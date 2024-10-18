Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson Injury: Questionable after limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Robinson (knee) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was a limited participant Wednesday through Friday, after sitting out all of last week and missing a 30-23 loss at Baltimore. He'll now try to play through his knee injury for a second time in three weeks, and while the matchup against a one-win, injury-riddled Panthers team is undoubtedly excellent, there is some added injury risk of Robinson ends up playing -- as we saw Week 5 when he scored two first-half TDs against the Browns but then didn't play in the second half and finished with just 18 total yards. Even with that risk, most fantasy manages will want Robinson in their lineups if he's listed as active ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

