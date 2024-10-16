Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson Injury: Returning to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Robinson (knee) will participate in practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Robinson failed to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Washington's loss to the Ravens in Week 6, so practicing in even a limited capacity Wednesday will represent a notable step in the right direction. The third-year pro will work to gain clearance in time for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers and rejoin Austin Ekeler atop the Commanders' backfield depth chart.

