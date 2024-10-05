Brian Robinson Injury: Should be available Sunday

Robinson (knee), who is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game, is "good to go", Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Commanders haven't officially changed Robinson's injury designation, but this is certainly a good sign after the third-year back missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday before participating in limited fashion Friday. Washington will also have Austin Ekeler at their disposal after the capable dual threat out of the backfield missed the previous week due to a concussion.