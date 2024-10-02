Brian Robinson Injury: Sits out with knee injury

Robinson was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Robinson is dealing with his first known health concern of the campaign, coming on the heels of the running back handling a season-high 24 touches for 113 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown this past Sunday at Arizona. The increased workload may stem from the fact that the Commanders didn't have Austin Ekeler (concussion) available to the backfield. In any case, Ekeler returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, so the status of the team's top two backs now is up in the air ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.