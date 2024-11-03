Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Head coach Dan Quinn noted ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants that Robinson (hamstring) -- who listed as questionable -- is "doing great and ready to get rolling with everybody today," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Garafolo, the Commanders are in line to work Robinson out, but at this stage it appears as though the running back is slated to be available versus New York. Either way, official confirmation of Robinson's Week 9 status will arrive when Washington's inactives are posted in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.

