Brian Robinson Injury: Wait-and-see mode with ankle

Speaking with the media Monday, coach Dan Quinn said Robinson (ankle) will be a "wait-and-see scenario" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Robinson initially injured his ankle early in this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. He was cleared to return by the medical staff, but Robinson aggravated the ankle in the second half and wasn't able to get back in the game. Robinson ended up playing just 12 offensive snaps all day. He's battled a multitude of injuries since the calendar flipped to October. With Austin Ekeler (concussion) also banged up, the Commanders may again have to turn to Jeremy McNichols in Week 13.