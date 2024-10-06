Brian Robinson News: Active in Week 5

Robinson (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Browns.

Robinson tended to a knee injury during Week 5 prep, capping him to one limited practice (Friday) and a questionable listing for Sunday's contest. The issue won't stop him from being available to the Commanders backfield, but with Austin Ekeler (concussion) back after one game missed and Jeremy McNichols faring well Week 4 (eight carries for 68 yards and two TDs), Robinson may have a scaled-back role. Still, Robinson hasn't lacked for work (18.5 touches per game) in the first four outings of the season, so there's a chance he'll retain such a gig.