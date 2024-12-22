Brian Robinson News: Can't hold onto ball in Week 16

Robinson carried the ball 10 times for 24 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles. He also lost two fumbles.

The third-year running back wasn't much involved in the game plan once the Commanders fell behind early, in part because he coughed up the ball on two of the team's first five possessions, and Jayden Daniels wound up leading the team in rushing yards while also throwing five TDs in the comeback victory. Robinson still crept closer to 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season, and he sits 127 yards away heading into a Week 17 clash with the Falcons that could allow him to have more of a featured role if he isn't in coach Dan Quinn's doghouse.