Brian Robinson News: Modest numbers in win

Robinson rushed the ball 16 times for 65 yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears. He added one reception on one target for 11 yards.

The Commanders let standout rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels lead the offense, as he took to the air 38 times and also accounted for eight of the team's 32 rush attempts. Nevertheless, Robinson had a decent performance when called upon, tallying a long gain of 19 yards while gaining at least four yards on half of his 16 carries. The Commanders' only touchdown came on a Hail Mary to end the game, which also ended Robison's four-game streak of reaching the end zone.