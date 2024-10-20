Brian Robinson News: Produces early in blowout win

Robinson rushed the ball 12 times for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers. He was not targeted.

Robinson returned after a one-game absence and delivered early on with eight carries for 53 yards and a touchdown before halftime. He found the end zone on an eight-yard scamper early in the second quarter and was efficient overall. The final stat line will suggest that Jeremy McNichols worked in an even split with Robinson, but the latter only saw three carries in the final two quarters due to the blowout nature of the contest. Robinson should shoulder a more significant workload in an NFC showdown against the Bears in Week 8.