Brian Thomas headshot

Brian Thomas News: Racks up 105 yards, two TDs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Thomas caught 10 of 14 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Thomas has proven capable of overcoming mediocre quarterback play as a rookie, accounting for both of Mac Jones' touchdown passes in this latest Jacksonville loss. The 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft capped the opening drive with a three-yard touchdown catch and added a go-ahead 19-yard touchdown reception with 10:58 remaining in the fourth. Thomas topped 100 receiving yards for just the second time while posting the first multi-touchdown performance of his young career. He'll take a streak of four consecutive games with at least 76 receiving yards into a Week 16 trip to Vegas.

Brian Thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars
